Senators' Colin White: Emergency recall Thursday
White was called up from AHL Belleville on an emergency basis Thursday.
Marian Gaborik (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of the evening's home clash against the Panthers, and the Senators reassigned Ben Sexton to Belleville on Wednesday, so White could be in the lineup for the next contest. Lauded for his sound all-around game, the American pivot will look to build on his output of three points through 17 games at the highest level.
