White was absent from practice Monday due to a death in the family, but is expected to rejoin the team for Tuesday's clash with Montreal, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

White -- who is stuck in a four-game goal drought -- has seen his power-play minutes dip recently, as he is logging a mere 0:31 of ice time per game with the man advantage in his last four outings. That's a stark drop compared to his season average 1:59. Given four of the center's seven tallies have been scored on the PP, fantasy owners will no doubt be eager to see him take on a bigger role in that capacity as soon as possible.