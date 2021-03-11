White (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Oilers.

White lost an edge and crashed hard into the boards. He needed help leaving the ice and was unable to put weight on his left leg. The severity of White's injury is unknown. The Senators have already lost Derek Stepan (shoulder) for the season, so any absence for White will drastically test the team's already questionable center depth. Matthew Peca would be most likely to enter the lineup, while Chris Tierney could move into a top-six role should White miss time.