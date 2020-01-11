Senators' Colin White: Factors in on both goals Friday
White scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
White set up Brady Tkachuk at 5:54 of the second period, and then scored a goal of his own five minutes later to tie the game. The Massachusetts native added four shots on goal and a hit in the contest. He's up 12 points, 52 shots and 24 PIM through 37 outings this season -- as a bottom-six player on the lowly Senators, his chances for productive games are few.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.