White scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

White set up Brady Tkachuk at 5:54 of the second period, and then scored a goal of his own five minutes later to tie the game. The Massachusetts native added four shots on goal and a hit in the contest. He's up 12 points, 52 shots and 24 PIM through 37 outings this season -- as a bottom-six player on the lowly Senators, his chances for productive games are few.