Senators' Colin White: Finds scoresheet in return
White earned an assist and two shots on goal over 19:44 of ice time and 1:56 of power-play ice time in Saturday's 3-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
The Massachusetts native earned a secondary assist by leaving the puck for Thomas Chabot, who fed a centering pass to Bobby Ryan in the crease for a score. White now has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) through 64 games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Good to go against Oilers•
-
Senators' Colin White: Still not ready for return•
-
Senators' Colin White: Won't leave with team for Vancouver•
-
Senators' Colin White: Hampered by neck injury•
-
Senators' Colin White: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Senators' Colin White: Surprise scratch Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...