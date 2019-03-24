White earned an assist and two shots on goal over 19:44 of ice time and 1:56 of power-play ice time in Saturday's 3-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

The Massachusetts native earned a secondary assist by leaving the puck for Thomas Chabot, who fed a centering pass to Bobby Ryan in the crease for a score. White now has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) through 64 games this season.