Senators' Colin White: Finishes on hot streak
White has notched eight points over his last nine games, making an otherwise tough season look a lot better.
Who is the real Colin White? Is it the player who's managed 15 points in 52 games, or the one who's scored eight in nine? The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle, and given how young he is, odds are that he's going to take a step forward in 2020-21. White's worth hanging onto in dynasty formats, even with the rough year.
