White (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

White skated with the team during Sunday's morning practice, but he didn't take line rushes with one of the top four lines. Nevertheless, he'll be re-evaluated, and the team will make a decision closer to 7 p.m. ET puck drop. The 24-year-old has put up seven goals and six assists through 25 games this season.