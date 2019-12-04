White posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

White had gone without a point in his previous four outings. The center is up to six points, 29 shots on goal and 16 PIM through 21 games this season. The 22-year-old had 41 points in 71 contests last year, but it appears his second full NHL season will see him come in at a lower threshold.