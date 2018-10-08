Senators' Colin White: Getting decent ice time
White has posted a shade under 14 minutes per game in the Senators' first two contests, scoring a goal and an assist so far.
Ottawa is in no hurry with its 2015 first-rounder, and with the team looking down the road, the Senators are more concerned with letting him develop than with his numbers. His ice time is slightly up over the end of last season and he skated 22 shifts in the opening night loss to Chicago, so there's a chance he's starting to gain more trust from Guy Boucher.
