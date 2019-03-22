Senators' Colin White: Good to go against Oilers
White (neck) will play in Saturday's contest against the Oilers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
White missed five games with this neck injury. The setback slowed some of the momentum the Massachusetts native had found in his first full NHL season -- White has racked up 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) over 63 games.
