Senators' Colin White: Good to go Thursday
White (undisclosed) will return to action against the Red Wings on Thursday, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
White benefited from a three-day break in the schedule after picking up his mystery injury against the Panthers. The American has six goals and five assists over 18 games this season, with four points accrued in power-play situations.
