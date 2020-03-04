Senators' Colin White: Grabs two helpers in return
White picked up two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
The 23-year-old looked none the worse for wear after missing the prior three games with an upper body injury. White has a disappointing six goals and 19 points through 57 games this season, and it's not clear whether his regression is due primarily to the lack of talent around him in Ottawa, or his own failure to develop further.
