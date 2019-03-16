White is dealing with a neck injury that will prevent him from suiting up against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Unfortunately, the Senators don't know when White will be fit to play in another game, but with any luck, the ensuing three-day break in the schedule will afford the burgeoning pivot enough time to make a full recovery. White's produced 13 goals, 22 helpers and five power-play points over 63 games this season.