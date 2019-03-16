Senators' Colin White: Hampered by neck injury
White is dealing with a neck injury that will prevent him from suiting up against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Unfortunately, the Senators don't know when White will be fit to play in another game, but with any luck, the ensuing three-day break in the schedule will afford the burgeoning pivot enough time to make a full recovery. White's produced 13 goals, 22 helpers and five power-play points over 63 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...