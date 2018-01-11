Senators' Colin White: Headed back to the farm
White was reassigned to the Senators' AHL Belleville affiliate following Wednesday's game.
White didn't receive much ice time in his first two games after being recalled by the Senators, averaging 8:59 between them while posting one shot on goal, a hit and two blocked shots. That changed Wednesday night when he was promoted to the top six and saw 14:09 of action, recording a plus-1 rating for the night. His demotion doesn't necessarily spell the end to his run with the Senators, as the team has a one-week bye ahead during which he will get some more run with the Belleville squad. He could be recalled by Ottawa again ahead of the club's next contest Jan. 18 against the Blues.
