White will start the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

White -- who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a broken wrist -- is skating, which should help him keep up his conditioning while he is out. The center was by no means a lock for the 23-man roster prior to getting hurt, so he could end up being reassigned to the minors as soon as he is cleared to play.

