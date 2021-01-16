White wasn't dressed for his team's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The next few games will be critical to watch for White's dynasty owners, as it remains to be seen whether White will earn his way back into coach D.J. Smith's good graces or this will be a long-term thing. The Boston native will be 24 at the end of the month, and this is the time for him to prove he's part of Ottawa's long-term plan after a regression last season. Given what he's shown in the past, he might be worth a flier in redraft leagues if he returns to the lineup, but for now, he doesn't offer any value.