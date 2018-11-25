Senators' Colin White: In lineup Monday
White (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's game against the Rangers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
White missed just one game with the mysterious injury and is set to jump back into his top-six role with the Senators. The Boston College product has seven goals and 13 points on the year.
