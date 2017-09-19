White sustained a hand/wrist injury in the waning moments of Monday's 6-2 exhibition home win over the Maple Leafs, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

He immediately headed to the locker room after getting in the way of a one-timer. White is a smooth-skating center projected for a bottom-six role this season. The Senators really have to be hoping this isn't a serious injury, as the Massachusetts native is among the forwards expected to step up following news that Clarke MacArthur (neck) failed his training-camp physical. Expect more developments on White in the coming days.