White was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

White was Ottawa's 21st overall selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He makes for an intriguing fantasy prospect based on the high draft position alone, but the verdict is still out on just how well White can parlay his offensive game into the NHL. A physical forward, White's added five goals, eight assists and 18 PIM over 27 games for the Baby Sens.