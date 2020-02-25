White scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

White's third-period tally gave the Senators a short-lived 3-2 lead. The forward also briefly left the game after a hard hit, but he was able to return before it ended. He's amassed 17 points, 75 shots and 32 PIM in 56 contests this season, far below the 41-point output he had in 2018-19.