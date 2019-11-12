Play

White scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

White hadn't scored since Nov. 11, a stretch that included a five-game scoring drought and a seven-game injury absence. A return to health would provide a nice lift for the Senators; White amassed 14 goals and 41 points in 71 games as a rookie in 2018-19.

