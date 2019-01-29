Senators' Colin White: Nearly 100 percent
White (shoulder) said he's almost 100-percent sure that he'll suit up against the Penguins on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
White, who added that he's "feeling great," looks to be a safe play for Ottawa's first game coming out of the All-Star break. The burgeoning forward is no longer on injured reserve, and that should give White's fantasy owners even more confidence that he'll be ready to rock.
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Colin White: Set to return following break•
-
Senators' Colin White: Out through All-Star break•
-
Senators' Colin White: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Colin White: Won't return against LA•
-
Senators' Colin White: Tallies second game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...