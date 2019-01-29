White (shoulder) said he's almost 100-percent sure that he'll suit up against the Penguins on Friday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

White, who added that he's "feeling great," looks to be a safe play for Ottawa's first game coming out of the All-Star break. The burgeoning forward is no longer on injured reserve, and that should give White's fantasy owners even more confidence that he'll be ready to rock.

