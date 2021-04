White scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

White tied the game at 1-1 with his goal at 8:32 of the first period. The 24-year-old center is up to nine tallies, 15 points, 58 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances. He's likely to continue in a middle-six role.