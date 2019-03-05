Senators' Colin White: Notches assist in victory
White recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.
The rookie forward is up to 34 points with an ugly minus-17 rating this season. He hasn't recorded a power-play point since early December despite averaging over two minutes of ice time per game during the man advantage. White's fantasy value is severely limited in the awful Senators' forward group.
