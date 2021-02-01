White scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

White got the Senators on the board at 5:38 of the first period, but the Oilers held a 2-1 lead at the time. The 24-year-old center added a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's third-period goal. Through five outings, White has three points, 12 shots on goal and nine hits. He's secured a third-line role while the likes of Artem Anisimov and Alex Galchenyuk watch from the press box -- head coach D.J. Smith appears intent on letting his younger players get ice time in 2020-21. White will have to keep his performances solid to avoid the dreaded healthy scratch.