Senators' Colin White: One of each Tuesday
White recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
White has had a solid start in March with a goal and four helpers in his last four outings. The 23-year-old center is up to 22 points, 80 shots and 34 PIM through 60 appearances this year -- that's well below the pace he established in his 41-point breakout last season.
