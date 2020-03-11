Play

White recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

White has had a solid start in March with a goal and four helpers in his last four outings. The 23-year-old center is up to 22 points, 80 shots and 34 PIM through 60 appearances this year -- that's well below the pace he established in his 41-point breakout last season.

