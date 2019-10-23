White will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks with a hip flexor injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

White appeared to be poised for a breakout campaign in 2019-20 after racking up 41 points in 71 games last season, but he's only managed to pick up two points through the Senators' first eight games of the year, and will now be sidelined until mid-November at a minimum. If you're still holding onto the 22-year-old forward in redraft leagues, it's probably time to cut the cord.