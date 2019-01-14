Senators' Colin White: Out through All-Star break
White (shoulder) won't return to action before the All-Star break, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Combined with the team's bye week, White's next chance to suit up won't be until Feb. 1 versus Pittsburgh. The center was stuck in a rut prior to getting hurt, as he recorded just one point in his previous six outings. Once cleared to play, the Boston native figures to return to a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Colin White: Won't return against LA•
-
Senators' Colin White: Tallies second game-winner•
-
Senators' Colin White: Snaps drought with two-point effort•
-
Senators' Colin White: Two points in losing effort•
-
Senators' Colin White: Excused from practice Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...