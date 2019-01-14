White (shoulder) won't return to action before the All-Star break, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Combined with the team's bye week, White's next chance to suit up won't be until Feb. 1 versus Pittsburgh. The center was stuck in a rut prior to getting hurt, as he recorded just one point in his previous six outings. Once cleared to play, the Boston native figures to return to a bottom-six role.

More News
Our Latest Stories