Senators' Colin White: Placed on injured reserve
White (shoulder) was added to the injured reserve list Friday, according to the NHL's official media site.
White took a big hit early in Thursday's game against the Kings and was not able to return. However, now he's gone from day-to-day to IR, and it comes at a bad time for the Senators. The 21-year-old has 26 points in 44 games, and Ottawa will be without him and Matt Duchene (personal) for Saturday's game against the Sharks.
