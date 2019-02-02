Senators' Colin White: Pleased with conditioning
White returned from a shoulder injury against the Penguins on Friday, logging one shot and a minus-1 rating over 16:46 of ice time in a 5-3 loss.
White wasn't able to help his fantasy owners upon returning from a five-game absence, but the pivot was upbeat heading into the contest. "I feel great and it should be exciting to get back," said White in a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen. "It was great (to skate in Ottawa) during the break. I got my feet back under me and they worked me pretty hard so I got my conditioning back up."
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Nearly 100 percent•
-
Senators' Colin White: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Colin White: Set to return following break•
-
Senators' Colin White: Out through All-Star break•
-
Senators' Colin White: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Senators' Colin White: Won't return against LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...