White returned from a shoulder injury against the Penguins on Friday, logging one shot and a minus-1 rating over 16:46 of ice time in a 5-3 loss.

White wasn't able to help his fantasy owners upon returning from a five-game absence, but the pivot was upbeat heading into the contest. "I feel great and it should be exciting to get back," said White in a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen. "It was great (to skate in Ottawa) during the break. I got my feet back under me and they worked me pretty hard so I got my conditioning back up."