White recorded a power-play assist, two shots on net and two hits across 13:25 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

White got back in the point column after a four-game drought. The 2015 first-round pick continues to be a fixture on the power play -- usually the first unit -- but he's struggled to produce consistently, with just 15 points and a minus-13 rating through 46 games.