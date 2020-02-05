Senators' Colin White: Posts 15th point
White recorded a power-play assist, two shots on net and two hits across 13:25 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
White got back in the point column after a four-game drought. The 2015 first-round pick continues to be a fixture on the power play -- usually the first unit -- but he's struggled to produce consistently, with just 15 points and a minus-13 rating through 46 games.
More News
-
Senators' Colin White: Factors in on both goals Friday•
-
Senators' Colin White: Bags helper in OT loss•
-
Senators' Colin White: Snags power-play helper in win•
-
Senators' Colin White: Garners assist•
-
Senators' Colin White: Nabs first goal in a month•
-
Senators' Colin White: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.