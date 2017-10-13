Play

White is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery efforts following a broken wrist and is skating and shooting the puck.

White might be ticketed for AHL Belleville when he's fully healthy, but having that depth available will be welcome news for the Senators, who have struggled with injuries this year. For the moment, he's someone to monitor, but his value mainly lies in his potential rather than in expectations for this season.

