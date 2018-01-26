Senators' Colin White: Returns to AHL
White was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Before you make a move to drop White, take a second to look at the teams' respective calendars. The AHL is playing this weekend, while the NHL takes the weekend off for the All-Star break. The Senators seem to think White needs game action rather than a rest, so it's likely he'll be back quickly. He should be dropped in non-dynasty leagues if he's not back in Ottawa by the time the Senators head to Carolina on Tuesday.
