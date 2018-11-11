Senators' Colin White: Scores on the power play
White's third period marker with the man advantage tied the score and helped his team to a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
White has emerged as a much more effective player than he was a season ago. At 11 points in 17 games, he's already nearly doubled last year's mark in four fewer games. His shooting percentage is still likely to come down from its lofty 18.2 percent, but as long as he's connecting like this, he needs to be in your lineup.
