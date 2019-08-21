Senators' Colin White: Secures long-term deal
White inked a six-year, $28.5 million contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.
After a breakout campaign in which he set career highs in games played (71), goals (14) and assists (27), White cashed in with a long-term contract. The center figures to continue anchoring the club's top line and No. 1 power-play unit, which should see him back over the 40-point mark for a second straight season in 2019-20.
