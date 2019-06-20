White earned a qualifying offer from the Senators on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

White is coming off a solid season in which he racked up 14 goals, 27 assists and 123 shots in 71 outings. The center figures to continue pushing for top-six minutes in 2019-20 and could top his 41-point career high if he can earn a bigger role on the power play. White figures to earn a bridge deal in the area of 3-4 years, though he isn't eligible for arbitration, which could complicate the negotiations.