White was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

While plenty of the Senators regulars can go ahead and schedule that tee time on the golf course since the team missed the playoffs, White will join the top developmental affiliate as Belleville still has three games left in its regular season. Ottawa's 2015 first-round (21st overall) draft pick posted two goals and four assists through 21 games at the top level after getting a cup of coffee with the parent club last year.