Senators' Colin White: Sent to AHL
White was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
While plenty of the Senators regulars can go ahead and schedule that tee time on the golf course since the team missed the playoffs, White will join the top developmental affiliate as Belleville still has three games left in its regular season. Ottawa's 2015 first-round (21st overall) draft pick posted two goals and four assists through 21 games at the top level after getting a cup of coffee with the parent club last year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...