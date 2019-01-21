Senators' Colin White: Set to return following break
White (shoulder) expects to be ready to play against the Penguins on Feb. 1, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
White will no doubt benefit from the time off between the bye week and All-Star break. Once cleared to return and activated off injured reserve, the center figures to slot into a bottom-six role, unless he moves to the wing which could open up more opportunities for top-six minutes. Nick Paul figures to be the odd man out of the lineup once White returns.
