White closed his season on a high note, providing an assist on both of his team's goals in a 5-2 loss to Boston on Saturday.

White didn't provide much this season, but that can be said for a lot of Ottawa players this year. Finishing with two assists suggests that he's starting to adapt to the NHL level, and he might be a sleeper candidate next year if he starts the season in Ottawa instead of at AHL Belleville.

