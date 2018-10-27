Senators' Colin White: Sets up two goals
White helped out on both of Matt Duchene's goals Friday, but his team fell to Colorado by a 6-3 margin.
White has been relatively quiet since a strong opening night, but this was a nice positive to see from him given the ice time that he's gotten. He's topped 15 minutes on the ice in four of his past five games, meaning the opportunities should keep coming for him. He's worth a flier in deeper leagues and should already be owned in dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.