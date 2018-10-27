White helped out on both of Matt Duchene's goals Friday, but his team fell to Colorado by a 6-3 margin.

White has been relatively quiet since a strong opening night, but this was a nice positive to see from him given the ice time that he's gotten. He's topped 15 minutes on the ice in four of his past five games, meaning the opportunities should keep coming for him. He's worth a flier in deeper leagues and should already be owned in dynasty leagues.