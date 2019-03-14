Senators' Colin White: Sitting out Thursday
White (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's clash with St. Louis, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Despite taking on a top-six role following the Senators' trade deadline departures, White is still bogged down in a 10-game goalless streak. The center managed three helpers during his drought while averaging 16:51 of ice time, including 2:10 with the man advantage. With the Boston native unavailable, Chris Tierney or Bobby Ryan figures to take his spot on the second line.
