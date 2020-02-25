Senators' Colin White: Sitting out Tuesday
White (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Nashville.
White suffered the injury on a hit during Monday's game against Columbus, and as evidenced by this news, he wasn't healthy enough for the second leg of the back-to-back. His absence will be a tough loss for the Senators, as he was getting top-line minutes, scoring a goal across 18:32 of ice time in Monday's loss. In his stead, look for Mikkel Boedker to draw into the lineup, and Chris Tierney to assume the top-line center role.
