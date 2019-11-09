White (hip) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Belleville and is expected to play Saturday against the Hurricanes.

White has missed the last seven contests, and he made a one-game stop with Belleville, recording two assists. He's ready for work at the top level and should immediately be put in a middle-six role with power-play duties. The 22-year-old has two points in eight games so far while averaging 17:51 TOI.