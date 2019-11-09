Senators' Colin White: Slated to return Saturday
White (hip) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Belleville and is expected to play Saturday against the Hurricanes.
White has missed the last seven contests, and he made a one-game stop with Belleville, recording two assists. He's ready for work at the top level and should immediately be put in a middle-six role with power-play duties. The 22-year-old has two points in eight games so far while averaging 17:51 TOI.
