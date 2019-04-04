White recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Since returning to action from a neck injury six games ago, White has produced a goal and six points, pushing his total on the season to 41 points (14 goals, 27 helpers). Both he and linemate Brady Tkachuk are in the top five in rookie scoring, giving Senators fans some hope for the future.

