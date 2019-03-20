Head coach Marc Crawford said White (neck) hasn't recovered as hoped and isn't ready to return, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

This is certainly unfortunate news for a player who has made strides in his first full season in the NHL, racking up 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) over 63 games. White has missed the last three games with this neck injury and seems likely to miss more time. The Boston native provided this Senators team with a talent that they lack overall, which bodes well for next season if other pieces can be brought in through the draft or free agency next offseason.