According to Nicolas St-Pierre of 945 Unique FM, White (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup Thursday against Vancouver.

White is evidently still feeling the effects of the hard hit he took during Monday's loss to Columbus, and he'll miss a second straight game as a result. The Senators should release an update on the 23-year-old forward's status once he's ready to rejoin the lineup, but in the meantime, there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability, as White's only picked up 17 points while posting a minus-16 rating in 56 games this campaign.