White couldn't really get going in 2020-21, finishing with his lowest assist total since 2018 with just eight helpers to his name.

The good news was that White scored 10 goals, but that comes with a dark cloud, given that White's shooting percentage was a career-high 14.5 percent. He's not likely to shoot that well again, which could mean a drop in his point total unless he gets the assists back to 2019's levels. So far, his assists have gone the wrong way since 2018, as he's seen them go from 27 to 16 to 8, not an encouraging trend. White will still get plenty of chances, but he'll need to show more production before earning a slot in most redraft leagues.