White will miss 6-to-8 weeks as a result of a broken wrist suffered in Monday's preseason tilt.

The short end of that time frame would put White's earliest potential day back as Nov. 2 against Detroit. The 20-year-old was hoping to earn a spot on the 23-man roster, but he'll instead head for injured reserve once the season begins. Without a full training camp to evaluate White, the Sens could decide to reassign him to AHL Belleville once he is cleared to return.