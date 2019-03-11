Senators' Colin White: Surprise scratch Monday
White (upper body) will not play in Monday's road contest against Philadelphia.
There was no indication that White had been dealing with injury coming into the game, but none-the-less won't suit up. Filip Chlapik will draw into the lineup in place of White, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau could see increased power-play time.
