Senators' Colin White: Taken off injured reserve
White (shoulder) has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
White -- who has missed the previous four contests due to his shoulder issue -- isn't expected to suit up until after the All-Star break, per Callum Fraser of NHL.com. The center was struggling to produce prior to getting hurt, as he managed a mere one goal in his previous six outings. The Boston native is having a breakout campaign, as he has set career highs in games played (44), goals (11) and assists (15). How he slots into the lineup once given the green light remains to be seen, but it will likely be in a bottom-six role.
